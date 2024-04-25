Azerbaijan, US Discuss Implementation Of Risk-Based Supervision Model In Banks

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), TalehKazimov, met with Kevin Greenfield, Deputy Comptroller forOperational Risk Policy at the Office of the Comptroller of theCurrency, Azernews reports, citing the post sharedby Taleh Kazimov on his official "X" account.

"During the meeting, we exchanged views on the implementation ofthe risk-based supervision model in banks, regulation of innovativeservices, and the importance of modern technologies in supervisionand regulation," he added.