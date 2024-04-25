China's travel intentions and preferences mark UAE as favorite destination

(MENAFN) A recent opinion poll conducted by Dragon Trail International, a leading Chinese marketing solutions company, sheds light on Chinese travel sentiments more than a year after the reopening of China's borders. The poll indicates that a significant majority, with 63 percent of respondents, express a desire to re-enter the global travel market, underscoring a strong inclination towards international travel among the Chinese population. Notably, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerges as the top choice among Chinese travelers, signaling a preference for the country as a favored destination.



Alina Xiang, President and CEO of East West Marketing, specializing in China, elaborates on the findings, highlighting the UAE's prominence as the preferred destination for Chinese tourists, closely followed by Egypt and Jordan. Key factors influencing these preferences include visa facilitation measures, such as visa cancellations or the provision of e-visas upon arrival, adopted by destinations like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and various countries in the Middle East and North Africa region. Notably, flight volumes between China and destinations like the UAE, Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, indicating a robust resurgence in travel activity, according to data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, as reported by East West Marketing.



Alina Xiang further notes that domestic tourism, as of early this month, has experienced a decline, contrasting with a notable 13 percent increase in foreign tourism. Among the destinations witnessing heightened demand, the UAE emerges prominently, alongside Egypt. The survey conducted by Dragon Trail International also unveils intriguing insights, revealing that among the respondents who have already made plans for international travel, a staggering 94 percent have booked trips to multiple destinations, indicating a diverse travel itinerary. Furthermore, approximately 16 percent express an inclination towards European destinations.



Overall, the survey results underscore the resilience of the Chinese travel market and the UAE's appeal as a favored destination among Chinese tourists. The findings reflect a broader trend of recovery in global travel activity, with travelers demonstrating a willingness to explore diverse destinations and embark on multi-destination journeys.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137631