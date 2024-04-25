Empowering Disability: Farahboon Bibi Stitching Independence Despite Challenges

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Farahboon Bibi, a resilient 22-year-old from Bajaur district, defies the odds of disability with her determination to forge an independent life through sewing and embroidery, sparing herself from reliance on others.

At the tender age of five, Farahboon fell victim to a landmine explosion near her home, resulting in the loss of her leg. Determined not to succumb to dependency, she embarked on a journey of self-sufficiency, spurred by the donation of a sewing machine from an NGO.

“Despite initial challenges, I now earn enough to support my family and siblings,” shares Farahboon.“With a simple sewing machine, I tailor clothes for the women in our village, offering custom designs and embroidery services.”

Farahboon's entrepreneurial spirit extends to sending clothes to Khar bazaar for embroidery, with her father's unwavering support.“My father, Bacha-ur-Rehman, has been my pillar of strength,” she acknowledges.“With his assistance, I aspire to enhance my business and provide employment opportunities for other girls in our community.”

Reflecting on his daughter's journey, Bacha-ur-Rehman recalls the day of her accident as the saddest in his life.“Despite her disability, Farahboon has become an indispensable contributor to our household,” he affirms.“Her resilience and hard work have not only saved us money but also offered financial support in times of need.”

While Farahboon's story is one of individual triumph, the broader landscape for persons with disabilities in Bajaur reveals ongoing challenges. Hazrat Ali Shah, head of an organization advocating for disability rights, laments the lack of comprehensive data and governmental support for disabled individuals.

Though some strides have been made, such as distributing sewing machines to disabled women, government initiatives remain insufficient. Fazal Amin, a senior official of the Department of Social Welfare in Bajaur, acknowledges the need for targeted interventions and skill development programs for disabled women.

Farahboon remains hopeful for the future, advocating for increased government support and urging societal acceptance of disabled individuals.“With proper assistance, disabled women in our area can lead independent lives,” she asserts.“I implore parents to nurture and educate their disabled children, enabling them to thrive as valued members of society.”