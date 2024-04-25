EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024

25.04.2024

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

Luxembourg, 25 April 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Group ”) is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:



Tuesday, 21 May: Warsaw

Wednesday, 22 May: Berlin

Thursday, 23 May: Prague



“The quality of CPIPG's assets and local teams are unmatched in the CEE region,” said David Greenbaum, CEO.“We encourage all of our bond investors to attend.”



Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 8 May to Moritz Mayer: ... . More details will be provided after registration.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

...



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

