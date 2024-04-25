               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024


4/25/2024 4:17:10 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024
25.04.2024 / 08:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102
254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 25 April 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Group ”) is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:

Tuesday, 21 May: Warsaw
Wednesday, 22 May: Berlin
Thursday, 23 May: Prague

“The quality of CPIPG's assets and local teams are unmatched in the CEE region,” said David Greenbaum, CEO.“We encourage all of our bond investors to attend.”

Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 8 May to Moritz Mayer: ... . More details will be provided after registration.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

25.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1888975


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN25042024004691010666ID1108137341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search