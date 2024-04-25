Massive Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh Disrupts Road Connectivity With China

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A massive landslide has washed away a major portion of a highway in Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district bordering China incident occured on National Highway-33 between Hunli and Anini towns CM Pema Khandu has directed administration to restore the connectivity expeditiously a tweet, CM wrote, \"Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country\".On Wednesday night, the Dibang Valley's Deputy Commissioner issued an advisory asking people to avoid travelling to the road till it is restored and“rainfall returns to normalcy\". He said that the restoration will take at least three days.(More details awaited)
