Ishfaq Ahmed Set For 2Nd Stint As U-16 Indian Team Coach

This will be Ishfaq's second stint with the U-16 national team. Previously, he was named head coach of

the team in July 2023, leading them to a SAFF championship.

The Technical Committee meeting was chaired by IM Vijayan and was held virtually on Wednesday. Thecommittee also recommended Langam Chaoba Devi as the head coach of the Indian Senior Women's National Team.

Alongside Ishfaq, the AIFF Technical Committee named Yan Cheng Law as Assistant Coach and Mohammed Zakeer Hussain as Goalkeeping Coach.

An AFC Pro License coach, Ishfaq Ahmed coached Srinagar-based club Real Kashmir in the recently concluded I-League 2023-24 season and was intent on assimilating local talent in his playing 11. The Snow Leopards were electric under the new head coach in early half of the season and looked like early title contenders. However, Ishfaq and Real Kashmir faded toward the second half of the season. They eventually finished fifth, scoring 36 goals and conceding 19.

