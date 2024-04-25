Mikayil Jabbarov Shares About Entrepreneurs' Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulatedbusinessmen on April 25 - Entrepreneurs' Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by theMinister on his account on the "X" social network.

The post reads:

"April 25 is Entrepreneurs' Day in our country. In the policydefined by the head of state economy ensuring sustainable growthand intensive development of entrepreneurship are among thepriorities. On the occasion of this significant day, we express ourthanks and congratulations to the representatives of business whocontributed to the achievement of economic goals, the reintegrationof our liberated territories into the economic value chain, and theimprovement of the welfare of our people, and we wish them successin their work."