Health Ministry In Gaza Says War Death Toll At 34,654

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Gaza Strip, Palestine: The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 34,654 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war.
The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,908 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip.
