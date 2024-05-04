Azerbaijan Unveils Amount Of Ammunition Found In Khankandi In Last Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The process of identifying and neutralizing war remnants andsources of danger is ongoing in Azerbaijan continuously, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of InternalAffairs of Azerbaijan.

As a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani police, on April 27– May 3, 33 automatic weapons, 1 machine gun, 10 pistols, 14rifles, 1 grenade launcher, 59 grenades, 34 lighters, 397 cartridgecombs, 7888 cartridges of various sizes, 1 box of TNT, 27 bayonetsand other ammunition were found and seized from the territory ofKhankandi city alone.

Measures are underway in this direction.