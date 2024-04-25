Pentagon announces talks with Niger government on withdrawal of US troops

(MENAFN) A spokesperson for the Pentagon announced that US officials are scheduled to convene with representatives of Niger's government on Thursday to discuss the withdrawal of American troops from the African nation.



"Per the U.S. State Department, U.S. Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman, U.S. Africa Command Director of Strategy, Engagement and Programs, will meet with National Committee for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP) officials April 25 in Niamey, Niger to initiate discussions on an orderly and safe withdrawal of U.S. forces from Niger," in a statement issued on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conveyed the message.



Ryder also mentioned that Christopher Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, and Lt. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Joint Staff Director for Joint Force Development, will hold subsequent meetings in the capital city of Niamey next week. Currently, the United States maintains around 1,100 forces in Niger.



It's worth noting that Niger is under the control of a junta, which ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum last July, citing deteriorating security conditions.



In early March of this year, the West African nation terminated its longstanding military agreement with Washington. They declared the presence of all US troops and contractors as "illegal" as "it was not democratically approved and imposes unfavorable conditions on Niger, particularly in terms of lack of transparency on military activities," as stated by Amadou Abdramane, the representative for the Nigerien government.



Under prior administrations in Niger, US troops provided training to Nigerien forces in counterterrorism tactics.

