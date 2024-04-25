Four Telangana Students Celebrating Exam Success Killed In Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Four intermediate students, returning after a party to celebrate their success in exams, died in a tragic road accident in Warangal district of Telangana, police said.

The accident occurred around midnight on the outskirts of Wardhannapet town on Warangal-Khammam highway when the bike which they were riding collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction.

According to police, the accident occurred when all four teenagers were riding the same bike.

Three of the youths died on the spot while the fourth succumbed at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

All the deceased were aged around 17 years. They have been identified as M. Siddu, P. Ganesh, Varun Tej and P. Ranil Kumar.

Ganesh hailed from Wardhannapet while three others were from Yellanda village near the town. They had passed the intermediate exam, the result of which was announced on Wednesday.

To celebrate the success, they went out for dinner. However, they met with the accident while returning home. The bike apparently lost control and rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction.