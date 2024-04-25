Ketchum Hires Grayling's Estelle Boon As UK Consumer Brand MD

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Ketchum has appointed a new managing director for its consumer brand practice in London, hiring former Grayling director Estelle Boon.



Boon had been a board director and head of brand communications at Grayling since 2018, working with brands including Visa, easyJet Holidays, Notonthehighstreet, Lloyds Banking Group, Nestlé, More Than and National Rail.



Before joining Grayling – where former Ketchum UK deputy CEO Heather Blundell is now UK chief executive – Boon was an associate director at Freuds, and also held senior roles at Unity and Frank.



Ketchum's consumer brand practice – with clients including Samsung, Adobe, Danone and Dolmio – was previously led by Sophie Raine, who recently moved on to Havas Red as its new London managing director.



Ruth Allchurch, Ketchum's new UK CEO, told PRovoke Media:“I'm super excited – the brand team is an important part of the Ketchum stable and we needed a strong leader. Sophie did a great job with consumer brands and it's amazing that Estelle is now joining us.



"She has amazing consumer brand experience across a range of sectors and I was blown away by her: she's super energetic and has a really infectious spirit, is full of amazing ideas and will bring loads of innovation and creativity into the mix.”



Boon added:“Ketchum's superb balance of integrity in its work and hunger for growth marries with my passion for innovation. The opportunity to join this diverse agency and strong female leadership team, with such amazing credentials in consumer brand building was a no-brainer.



"I'm incredibly excited to work with Ruth, Jo-ann [Robertson] and the team to develop the brand division's offer further, integrating its expertise in social and influence, not to mention creativity with purpose.”



Other recent senior hires at Ketchum include Bibi Hilton, the former MD of Golin London , joining as chief client officer for global markets.

