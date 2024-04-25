Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Meets Her Mother After 12 Years At Yemeni Jail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Premakumari, the mother of Nimisha Priya who is facing the death penalty in Yemen met her daughter after 12 years in Yemen jail. She visited Yemen with Samuel Jerome, a Save Nimisha Priya international council member. Premakumari said she did not think she would be able to see her and burst into tears when she saw her daughter. Nimisha Priya told her that everything would be fine and be happy.

Premakumari accompanied by Samuel Jerome and officials from the Indian Embassy, arrived at the jail around 1 pm. Only Nimisha's mother was permitted to meet her. The prison authorities had made special arrangements for Premakumari to meet Nimishipriya in a dedicated room. The meeting, which received prior permission from the jail authorities, lasted for over an hour. During the visit, Premakumari shared a meal with Nimisha.



Her mother came to Yemen to meet with tribal leaders and the family of the Yemeni citizen who was killed. The Delhi High Court had granted permission to Premakumari to visit Yemen, following which the visa was given to her on Thursday (Feb 29).

Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Yemen's Supreme Court earlier rejected Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence.



According to Islamic law, if the victim's family pardons the criminal, the death penalty may be suspended; this may entail paying "blood money" (compensation to the victim's family). Nimisha Priya's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence after the Sana'a High Court upholds it.