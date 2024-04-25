Explosions Heard In Cherkasy Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in the Cherkasy region during the air raid alert.
This was reported by Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.
"Sounds similar to explosions were heard in the Cherkasy region," the report says.
Before that, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned residents of several regions, including the Cherkasy region, about the missile threat and a high-speed target moving towards Cherkasy. Read also:
As reported, on April 24, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a suburb of Sumy.
