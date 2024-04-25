Ice Cream Vendor Stabbed To Death Near India Gate

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death by a man near the highly secured India Gate late on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased is identified as 25-year-old Prabhakar, a native of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The officials said that they nabbed the accused on Thursday morning, and police teams are interrogating him.

According to police, on Wednesday, the ice cream vendor was standing near his cart when he was attacked by one person.

“The passersby/visitors spotted him lying on the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a senior police official.

The official said that the initial probe suggests personal enmity, however, police are probing the matter from all angles.

More details awaited