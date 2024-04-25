Israel Plans Assault On Hamas Hold-Outs In Rafah, Neighbour Egypt Warns Of 'Massive Human Massacres': 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Israeli military is planning to move into Rafah, a Palestinian city in the southern Gaza Strip bordering with Egypt, and launch an offensive against the Hamas hold-outs, drawing sharp warning from its neighbour. Rafah was sheltering millions of Palestinians to Reuters, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government said Israel was \"moving ahead\" with a ground operation, but gave no timeline WAR: 10 POINTSMoving on with its plan to launch a ground operation in the Palestinian city, Israel has bought 40,000 tents to relocate the PalestiniansThe border city has been sheltering more than a million Palestinians who fled when Israel launched an assault against the Hamas militants following the October 7 attack on the Israeli territoryIsrael's ally Washington has called on Benjamin Netanyahu government to set aside plans for an assault, and says Israel can combat Hamas fighters there by other meansHowever, Egypt fears the Israeli offensive will push the Palestinians across the border onto its territoryWith the looming Israeli assault on the Hamas hold-outs, Cairo has warned the Benjamin Netanyahu government, saying the ground operation in Rafah“would lead to massive human massacres, losses (and) widespread destruction”As many as 34,000 people have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people. The terrorist group also abducted 253 following the assault Gaza medical services believe that thousands more bodies are buried under rubbleMeanwhile, Hamas has released a hostage video showing a well-known Israeli-American man, Goldberg Polin, who was among scores of people abducted by the militants in the attack that ignited the war in Gaza. Goldberg Polin was at the Tribe of Nova music festival during the October 7 attackAfter the Hamas video was made public, hundreds of Israelis gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence, demanding the prime minister to strike a deal with Hamas to bring the hostages homeFears of famine looms in Gaza as Israeli warplanes continue to pound the city after a few days of calm. Israel wants to annihilate the Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip, risking the lives of millions of Palestinians who have fled their homes, carrying their belongings, to a safer place.(With Reuters, AP inputs)

