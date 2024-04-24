Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp.'S (SFWJ) Eko2o S.A.S. Marks Significant Step In Strategy To Increase Global Footprint

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Eko2o S.A.S., a pioneering force in agricultural technology and infrastructure and a majority-controlled subsidiary of

Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana) , today announced its continued growth and expansion as a key infrastructure supplier for some of Colombia's largest flower producers. In addition, the company announced it is enhancing its support and sales operations with international partnerships, notably with Danziger International, one of the flower industry's most respected names. According to the announcement, the expanding partnership with Danziger International marks a significant step in Eko2o's strategy to increase its global footprint and is expected to boost Eko2o's visibility on the international stage as well as foster new opportunities globally.“Our solutions stand out in the market, and we are delighted to witness our company's growth as we expand our reach both domestically and internationally,” said Juan Ricardo Velez, Eko2o's CEO.

To view the full article, visit



About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for the future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

