Katara To Launch Naham Al Khaleej Art Award Activities From Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The drama theatre at Katara - Cultural Village will the launch the activities of the 7th edition of the "Naham Al Khaleej" Art Award on Friday, with the participation of 13 artists from Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain and Iraq.

The competitions, continuing until April 30, will witness the crowning of the winners of the "Naham Al Khaleej" Award, launched by Katara as part of its ongoing initiatives to revive the authentic heritage of Qatar and the GCC region, and to preserve the artistic heritage associated with the sea, especially of fishing and pearl diving.

Mohamed al-Shahwani, vice-chairman of the Katara Naham Art Award Committee, explained that the competition of the fourth edition of the award features a first prize of QR50,000, second prize of QR40,000, third prize of QR30,000, and the fourth prize of QR10,000.

Naham art is considered one of the most prominent maritime heritage arts, flourishing during fishing and pearl diving expeditions. It contributed to the appearance of such artists who mastered singing and chanting, to entertain sailors on the deck, bringing joy and enthusiasm to their hearts, and helping them endure the toil and effort of work.

MENAFN24042024000067011011ID1108136190