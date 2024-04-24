Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi Rallies In UP, Pragya Thakur's Court Hearing, Tech Mahindra Q4 Results, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Today is packed with significant events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh to hold rallies in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Pragya Thakur has been directed to appear before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Malegaon Blast case. In the business world, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India are among the 38 companies who would be declaring their Q4 financial results. There's more happening today, April 25. Listed are some of the significant happenings to keep an eye on:PM Modi to address rallies in UPPM Narendra Modi is in Uttar Pradesh to hold rallies in Aonla, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur ahead of the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In his recent rallies, PM Modi has lately doubled down on the Congress alleging the party's“appeasement policy”. It is likely that the showdown continues between the prime minister and the Congress Jagan to file nomination papersAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy will be filing his nomination in the Lok Sabha electiosn 2024. YS Jagan Reddy is contesting the polls from Pulivendula constituency Shah's rally in Odisha's SonepurHome Minister Amit Shah will be holding Lok Sabha elections 2024 rallies in Odisha's Sonepur. He will also be speaking in Banswada, a city in Zaheerabad constituency of Telangana, on Thursday Thakur's hearing in Malegaon Blast caseA special court has directed BJP MP Pragya Thakur to be present before court without fail in the Malegaon Blast case. Pragya Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 case, had sought exemption from appearance citing health problems, and the court had asked the central agency to verify her health condition and submit a report. In its compliance report, the NIA has stated that Pragya Singh Thakur is unwell and doctors have advised her bed rest.Q4 results todayA total of 38 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, April 25. Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, L&T Technology Services, Schaeffler India, ACC, MphasiS, Coromandel International, Laurus Labs, Cyient, Jai Balaji Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical,Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Olectra Greentech, Welspun Living, Zensar Technologies, Tanla Platforms, AAVAS Financiers, and UTI Asset Management Company will announce their Q4 results today. KPI Green Energy, Glenmark Life Sciences, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Avantel, Quick Heal Technologies, Som Distilleries and Breweries, Wendt (India), Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, Shiva Cement, BEML Land Assets, Enkei Wheels (India), Prime Securities, Parshva Enterprises, G G Engineering, Gayatri Sugars, Comfort Fincap, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures, Luharuka Media & Infra, and Ashish Polyplast are also scheduled to release their Q4 FY24 earnings during the day Main 2024 results todayThe JEE Main 2024 results are likely to be declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who have appeared for the JEE Main 2024 exams can check their scores at ac.

