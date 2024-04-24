The Zionist Regime Mobilises Two More Brigades To Fight In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Apr 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli regime announced yesterday that, it has mobilised two more reserve brigades (anywhere from

3,000 to 5,000 soldiers) to prepare for ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

The brigades, which have so far operated near Israel's northern border, have heightened their readiness for ground operations in Gaza, through a series of training, the regime's Defence Forces (IDF) said, in a statement.

“The soldiers practiced combat techniques and learned the main insights and lessons from the fighting and ground manoeuvres in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF noted.

The move comes, after the occupation regime's army pulled out some of its forces from Gaza. IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, previously said that, the army would carry out a ground offensive in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, despite international calls to refrain from such an attack.– NNN-XINHUA

