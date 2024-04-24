Iraq And UK Discuss Enhanced Agricultural Partnerships

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

At a meeting in London on Wednesday (24th April), Iraq's Minister of Agriculture Dr. Abbas Jabber Al-Maliki met with the UK's Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Lord Dominic Johnson, to discuss strengthening British investments in Iraq's agricultural sector.

Attendees included Baroness Emma Nicholson, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Iraq and President of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) ; and Dr. Amet Selman, CEO of AAA Holding and Chairman of IBBC's Agritech Committee.

The discussion focused on expanding economic collaboration between the two countries, particularly in facilitating the entry of British companies into the Iraqi market. Lord Johnson highlighted the potential of sustainable and smart agriculture in Iraq, while Minister Al-Maliki emphasized the need to improve Iraq's agricultural infrastructure and adopt modern techniques with British expertise.

Minister Al-Maliki also urged British investment in Iraq's agricultural sector, citing the country's improved security situation post-ISIS. He stressed the importance of lifting travel advisories and restrictions on the UK government website to encourage cooperation.

(Source: Ministry of Agriculture)

