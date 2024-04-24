Arab League Calls On The World To Recognize State Of Palestine To Save Chances Of Peace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 24 (Petra) -- The Arab League Council called on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to quickly recognize it in order to save the chances of peace and achieve security and stability in the region and the world.The Permanent Delegates also called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter to ensure that Israel, the occupying power, complies with the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid and forces it to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people and provide them with protection.The resolution issued by the League Council on the continuation of Israeli crimes of aggression against the Palestinian people and the US veto in the Security Council condemned the use of the US veto against the State of Palestine obtaining its right to full membership in the United Nations.The Council called on the United States and the European Union countries to stop exporting arms and ammunition and to stop funding the production of drones that Israel, the occupying power, uses in the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people, including the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, most of them children and women, and the destruction of their homes, hospitals, schools, universities, mosques, churches, infrastructure and all their capabilities.