UAE Allocates $545 Million To Compensate Citizens Over Rain-Damaged Homes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, April 24 (Petra) -- The UAE Cabinet has approved two billion dirhams (about $545 million) to repair the damage caused to citizens' homes and residences as a result of the recent floods and rains.The cabinet assigned a ministerial committee to follow up on this issue, identify housing damage, and disburse compensation in cooperation with other federal and local authorities in each emirate.The cabinet deliberated over the outcomes and consequences of the weather conditions that the United Arab Emirates encountered in the preceding days. Over 200,000 reports were handled, involving over 17,000 personnel from security, emergency, and interior ministry agencies, 15,000 local authorities, and thousands of volunteers in addressing the aftermath of the exceptional weather conditions.On April 16, the UAE witnessed a rainstorm that caused heavy rains at a record rate, the highest in 75 years, which affected various aspects of life and formed floods in various places.