Delegation From Kenya Visits Bucha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 24, a delegation from Kenya visited the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region to see firsthand the consequences of the brutal Russian occupation.

This was reported by the Bucha City Council on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A delegation from Kenya visited Bucha," the statement reads.

It is noted that the foreign guests arrived in Bucha to see with their own eyes the consequences of the brutal Russian occupation. The delegates visited the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called and inspected the mass graves of civilians.

Representatives from Kenya were told the gruesome details of war crimes committed by Russians during the temporary occupation of the Bucha community.

"This is a large-scale tragedy brought by the aggressor's troops to a peaceful Ukrainian city," the foreign guests shared their impressions. "At the same time, we were impressed by the indomitable spirit of Bucha residents and their determination to rebuild their hometown.

Head of PO discusses investment prospects in Ukraine with CRH Group

The delegates honored the memory of the innocents killed near the installation-memorial to the 509 dead Bucha residents and expressed their deep condolences to those who suffered from occupants.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on April 21, a delegation from the Republic of Kenya visited the Odesa region to discuss the work of the grain corridor and the development of the Ukrainian agro-industrial complex.