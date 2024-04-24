PM Modi Holds 2 Public Meetings And Mega Roadshow In MP, Corners Cong Over Reservation

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 25 (IANS) On the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed two back-to-back public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Betul and later, held a mega roadshow in the state capital.

At public meetings, Prime Minister Modi cornered the Congress over issues of reservation, corruption, and appeasement politics. He accused the Congress of promoting reservation on the basis of religion.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of reducing the quota for the OBCs in Karnataka by putting Muslim castes in the same category and claimed that it plans to replicate this across the country.

He dubbed the main opposition party the "biggest enemy of the OBCs".

"Once again, the Congress has given reservation on the basis of religion in Karnataka through the backdoor by putting all Muslim castes along with the OBCs. By doing so, it has snatched a big chunk of reservation from the OBC community. Congress indulged in this dangerous game which will destroy your (future) generations. It is the biggest enemy of the OBCs," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said that the Constitution clearly mentions that no one will be given reservation on the basis of religion. "Babasaheb Ambedkar himself was against reservation on the basis of religion. But Congress made a dangerous resolution of (providing) reservation on the basis of religion years ago. It is adopting various tactics to fulfil the resolution," the Prime Minister added.

He highlighted various projects of the BJP-led Central government for Madhya Pradesh in the last 10 years and said that he has high expectations from the people of the state.

In the evening, Prime Minister Modi held a mega roadshow in Bhopal. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP chief V.D. Sharma and party's Bhopal seat candidate Alok Sharma.

The Prime Minister received a rousing welcome during the roadshow.

Madhya Pradesh's six Lok Sabha seats – Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho (all three from Bundelkhand region), Satna, Rewa (from Vindhya region) and Hoshangabad will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

The election in Bhopal and Betul will be held in the third phase along with five other constituencies on May 7.

In the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi won 27 and 28 seats respectively in Madhya Pradesh. The state has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies.