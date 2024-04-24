Empower Your Mind & Body With Fitnglam's Holistic Approach This Mental Health Awareness Month - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) As Mental Health Awareness Month approaches, FitnGlam, UAE's women's only SuperClub and leading advocate for holistic wellbeing reaffirms the impact of physical activity on mental health. FitnGlam isn't just your average gym -it's a vibrant community hub committed to supporting women in their journey to overall well being. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, FitnGlam is dedicating its efforts to reaffirming its commitment to empowering women through a holistic approach to wellness.

Throughout the month of May, FitnGlam will launch a series of initiatives focussing on raising awareness while offering the required resources for incorporating exercise into daily life. Members at FitnGlam can benefit from a range of stress-relief activities from candle-making sessions, painting classes to calligraphy workshops sure to ease the mind. Other highlights include panel talks led by leading psychologists and dietitians to help women empower their mind, connect with like-minded women and ignite a sense of belonging.

For those who enjoy group fitness classes, FitnGlam also offers a variety of specialised sessions designed to strengthen the mind and body, such as Yoga and Reformer Pilates to stress-relief workouts such as HIIT and Boxing. Additionally, members can also rejuvenate themselves in the pampering zone via a relaxing massage or a detoxing treatment in the salt therapy room.

“At FitnGlam, we believe that true wellness encompasses not only physical health but also mental and emotional wellbeing,” states Helena Hijazi, Founder of FitnGlam.“This May, we are excited to amplify our efforts to provide our members with an environment that constantly supports their needs and nurtures their mental health.”

By encouraging movement, mindfulness and emotional resilience, FitnGlam aims to support women to lead happier and healthier lives. Join the movement at FitnGlam this Mental Health Month and discover the transformative power behind holistic wellness.

About FitnGlam:

Opening its doors in October 2021, FitnGlam is a UAE homegrown fitness concept entirely dedicated to women. Featuring 100,000 sq. ft of advanced fitness space, and fully equipped with the very latest in fitness apparatus and technology, FitnGlam has a focus on holistic wellness and a commitment to building a community of empowered women. FitnGlam has become the leading destination for women's health and fitness in the UAE, and now boasts three SuperClub locations across Dubai: Al Quoz, the Sports Society complex in Mirdif, and Dubai Hills Mall, with the fourth and newest in Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall. Each SuperClub features a dedicated yoga studio, fully equipped gym, CrossFit, and access to HIIT, cycle, boxing, mind-body, and reformer studios with classes to suit all abilities. Additionally, luxury amenities are spread across the sauna, steam, salt room therapy, and aqua massage for relaxation.