The Endless Search Of Gandbal's Desperate Mothers For Their Missing

“I want to see my son again in whatever way. My hanfolded request to the administration is to please come to our rescue and take us out from this trauma,” Begum says.



In the Gandbal area, there is a growing call for the deployment of specialized resources. Locals are urging the authorities to utilize camera mount boats and the expertise of the Marcos team for a more extensive and effective search operation.

“We have seen Div Comm, DC standing. We are thankful to them a bit after LG Sahib visited. Everyone has vanished. We want sophicated mehciney to trace our missing,” a local, Ashiq Hussain, says.“These resources are seen as essential in navigating the challenging terrain and waterways to locate and rescue missing individuals. The use of such specialized teams and equipment could significantly aid in expediting the search efforts and bringing closure to the families affected by these tragic incidents.”

“We don't want anything. We don't get any compensation. We don't want any politics. All we want is to see them out of the waters and give them the final burial,” Shafiqa, family member of one of the missing, Farhaan says.



“There has been a deep sense of loss. We have witnessed trauma, the highest degree of scars from the last many days. We have seen people coming and consuming us. We really are grateful to all those who have been with us. But please go to the Government and tell them we want an end to this trauma,” she says.

Masarat, mother of seven-year-old Farhaan Waseem who went missing after a boat capsized, has been left numb by the tragedy. She is haunted by traumatic memories, especially the screams and the sight of her son drowning before her eyes. She now calls for action in search efforts. She has expressed a deep sense of grief, wishing that she had been the one to perish instead of her son.

Masarat's story is just one among many in the Gandbal area, where victim families are enduring endless trauma due to the disappearances of their loved ones. They are urging Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to accelerate search operations for the missing persons, emphasizing the urgent need for resolution and closure in the face of such devastating loss.

They demanded that all the local experts have tried their best and that now there was a need for some sophisticated, high end camera based search operations to begin as the water level too has receded.

Meanwhile, as a weather advisory predicts a rise in water levels at the Jhelum river, locals in the area are expressing frustration with the government, alleging that precious time was wasted when the water level was at its lowest.

This criticism highlights the perceived lack of proactive measures taken by authorities to address the situation, potentially complicating ongoing search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the Srinagar boat tragedy.

The tragic incident along the banks of the river Jhelum, where a boat capsized, has left the entire area in mourning. Six lives have been lost, and the search continues for at least three missing persons, including a father-son duo. Later the administration issued a detailed list of victims and also those who were rescued. The number stands at 19.



Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Bilal A Bhat, told Kashmir Observer that efforts were on and teams would be deputed. He said there is already an SDRF rescue mission team on the job while other measures are also underway.



It may be recalled that fifteen people, including schoolchildren, were in the boat when it capsized. While six people were rescued, six bodies were retrieved till the afternoon while the search continues for three missing persons.



