AppTech Down on Eve of Planet MicroCap Show AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) shares Wednesday, as the company a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announces that CEO Luke D'Angelo will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024. The conference is being held on April 30 – May 2, at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.AppTech provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities.AppTech this month reported fiscal year results. Revenue was approximately $504,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $450,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 12%. The increase was principally driven by the new licensing revenue and offset by lower merchant processing revenue.It had also Entered a strategic partnership to build, develop, launch, and manage InstaCash, Inc.'s mobile-to-mobile payment system, and subsequently extended the license to Brazil and Mexico. AppTech will develop mobile and web-based applications for the contactless payment system, which will feature digital banking services and Visa/MasterCard sponsorship and provide user support services. As part of the partnership, AppTech will receive an equity stake in InstaCash.APCX shares trudged lower three cents to move into Wednesday afternoon at 85 cents.

