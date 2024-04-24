Saudi Royal Court: King Salman Leaves Hospital After Routine Checkups

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 24 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Royal Court announced, Wednesday, that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud left the King Faisal Hospital in Jeddah after completing routine medical checkups. The Saudi Royal Court wished King Salman everlasting wellbeing. Earlier, the Royal Court stated that King Salman was admitted Wednesday afternoon to the King Faisal Hospital for routine medical checkups that are expected to take only a few hours. (pick up previous) fn

