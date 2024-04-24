Fatal Shooting Mars Wedding Festivities In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)



The village of Agri Khanzad Khel was abuzz with a music festival organized to commemorate a marriage, attracting a large crowd from across the area.

A celebratory atmosphere turned tragic in Lakki Marwat as six individuals lost their lives in a shooting incident following a wedding concert. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghazni Khel police station.

However, festivities took a grim turn when a confrontation erupted between two advertising groups after the concert.

As one group departed from the event, the remaining attendees were ambushed by the departing faction. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, six people were fatally wounded, with two others sustaining injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that three individuals from one group and one from the other were among the deceased. Tragically, two spectators were also caught in the crossfire. The injured were swiftly transported to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased individuals, identified as Uzair, Ihsan, Imran, and Zahidullah from Ghazni Khel, Ahmad Bahram Khel, and Faizan from Tari Khel village, fell victim to the senseless violence.

According to police sources, the shooting stemmed from a rivalry between groups affiliated with Imran Khan and Ehsanullah, both residents of Ghazni Khel. Among the deceased were members of both factions, highlighting the intensity of the conflict. The police further revealed that Zahidullah and Ehsanullah, both of whom lost their lives, were the primary suspects in the altercation, underscoring the tragic consequences of the feud.