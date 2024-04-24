Gas Prices For Household Consumers To Remain Unchanged: Naftogaz Extends Fixed Tariff Rates For Another Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Until April 30, 2025, those household consumers who are customers of Gas Supply Company 'Naftogaz of Ukraine' LLC will buy natural gas for UAH 7.96 per cubic meter.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Gas Supply Company 'Naftogaz of Ukraine' has extended the service plan 'Fixed' for another year, guided by the current moratorium on raising the prices. The company's customers will continue to pay UAH 7.96 per cubic meter of natural gas (VAT included),” the report states.

At the moment, Gas Supply Company 'Naftogaz of Ukraine' LLC supplies natural gas to 12.4 million household consumers across Ukraine under the annual service plan 'Fixed'. The plan is effective from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025.

“Naftogaz acts in the national interests. Amid the war and challenging economic conditions, we must support Ukrainians,” Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov commented.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group is ready to buy up all the biomethane volumes that can be produced in Ukraine in 2024.

The material has been posted in accordance with Clause 3 of Article 9 of Law of Ukraine No. 270/96-VR, dated July 3, 1996, and Law of Ukraine No. 2849-IХ, dated March 31, 2023, and on the basis of the Agreement.

Clause 3 of Article 9 of Law of Ukraine No. 270/96-VR, dated July 3, 1996: The informational, author's or editorial material that draws attention to a specific person or goods or which forms or supports viewers' (listeners', readers', users') awareness of and interest to these persons and goods, and which is distributed for monetary or other remuneration, shall be considered as advertising in accordance with this Law and placed under the heading“Advertising”.