Russia Seeking To Disrupt Peace Summit - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says Russia has designed a concrete plan to disrupt the Global Peace Summit set to be held in Switzerland in June.

Zelensky spoke at a meeting with representatives from partner states and international organizations based in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian diplomats, reports Ukrinform.

"We have precise intelligence, specific data – that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan on how to do it, how to reduce the number of participating countries, how to act so that there is no peace for even longer. (...) And together we must counter this, we must work in unity for a just peace," Zelensky said.

According to him, everyone is equally interested in coercing Russia to peace and respect for international law.

"The majority of the world is able to ensure it, Zelensky believes, adding that the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland gives the international community a real chance for a just peace and restoration of the effectiveness of international law. Together, participating countries are channeling the power of the world to bring a just peace for Ukraine closer, according to Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, referring to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Global Peace Summit can and should prove that no person alone shall determine how everyone else in the world must live but the world majority – jointly and based on international law.