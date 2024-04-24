Not Aid Packages But United Effort By Ukraine, Partners Can Stop Russia - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The resumed U.S. defense aid to Ukraine will not be enough to defeat Russia as the West must realize that the era of peace in Europe is over and unite with Ukraine in a single front.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy called on allies to move from expressing condolences to Ukrainians and promises to help in recovery to preventing deaths and destruction.

Kuleba noted that the months-delayed resumption of U.S. military aid would not be enough to defeat Russia. "No single package can stop the Russians. What will stop the Russians is a united front of all of Ukraine and all of its partners," he said.

"When I see what Russia achieved in building up its defence industrial base in two years of the war and what the west has achieved, I think something is wrong on the part of the west,” Kuleba said.“The west has to realise the era of peace in Europe is over.”

According to the minister's estimates, the peak of military-industrial production by Ukraine's allies is expected no earlier than by the end of 2024.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the most important thing now is the pace of implementation of agreements with partners on the supply of weapons for the Ukrainian military.