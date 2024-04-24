Attention Subscribers: This Is A Corrected Repeat Of The Item To Correct Name In The Headline

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News Desk, thanks POL-SAUDI-KING Saudi Royal Court: King Salman hospitalized for routine checkup JEDDAH, April 24 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Royal Court announced, Wednesday, that King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to the King Faisal Hospital in Jeddah for routine checkups. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the medical checkups are routine and would only take a few hours. (end) fn

