Adaileh Chairs Jordanian Delegation Participating In Arab League Council Extraordinary Session

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 24 (Petra) -- Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, chaired the Jordanian delegation participating in the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent delegates.The meeting, which was held on Wednesday at the General Secretariat headquarters under the chairmanship of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, head of the current session of the Arab League Council, came at the request of the State of Palestine.The meeting discussed the escalating situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in light of the continuing genocidal crime carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people and the use of the USA's veto in the Security Council against the State of Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.The League Council at delegate level was briefed by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese.Mauritania, in its capacity as chair of the meeting, called for economic, legal, political and diplomatic measures to punish Israel for its crimes.The Palestinian delegate also called on the UN Security Council to use Chapter VII of the UN Charter to compel Israel, the occupying power, to stop the genocide, and to activate the mandatory mechanisms provided by Chapter VII of the UN Charter and impose sanctions on Israel to ensure its compliance with Security Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders.