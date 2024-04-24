King Receives Calls From Czech President, Dutch PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II, received phone calls on Wednesday from Czech President Petr Pavel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, which covered developments in the region.His Majesty stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, warning of the danger of escalation in the region, which threatens international peace and security.Discussions during the calls also covered Jordan's deep-rooted ties with the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.