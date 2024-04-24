Ministry Of Social Development, Danish Refugee Council Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development (MoSD) Wafa Bani Mustafa and Secretary-General of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) Charlotte Slente Wednesday discussed cooperation in social services.Bani Mustafa discussed the Ministry's efforts on humanitarian issues, the services it provides in social protection for different groups with high quality and the Ministry's priorities in providing comprehensive and integrated social services to beneficiaries.The meeting focused on cooperation in services for persons with disabilities, supporting civil society organisations in creating early intervention units and family counseling centres in local community development centres.They discussed what the DRC provides through managing the Ma'an Local Community Development Centre under an agreement with the Council in holding empowerment courses for youth, a livelihood project, psychosocial protection programmes, case management and loans for youth.In turn, Slente praised the MoSD's efforts in social services, looking forward to enhancing cooperation and coordination.