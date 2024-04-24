Qatar Welcomes Report Of Independent Review Committee On UNRWA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has welcomed the contents of the report of the Independent Review Committee appointed by the United Nations regarding fairness to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after the allegations that affected its work in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Wednesday, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the formation of the Independent Review Committee, per se, is a transparent and credible institutional work, in the face of previous accusations.

The Ministry also underscored the necessity of adhering to the approach of investigation, and independence in all controversial issues, in order to avoid issuing hasty judgments which consequences are borne by innocent people.

Furthermore, the Ministry noted that the State of Qatar recently provided a USD 25 million worth of additional support to UNRWA, and in this regard, it also expressed its great satisfaction with the announcements made by several donors resuming their support for the agency, thus enhancing its pivotal and indispensable role in helping millions of Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank, Jordan Lebanon and Syria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's unwavering support for UNRWA, moved by its firm and supportive position for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.