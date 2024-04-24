Web3mediabreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Announces Beta Launch Of AI-Powered Nursemagic(TM) App

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, is announcing the beta release of NurseMagic(TM), a new, innovative, and proprietary web app that uses AI to provide helpful and easy-to-use tools for more than 5.2 million nurses, making their daily tasks easier and more efficient. According to the announcement, the app's features include MedDecode, which quickly translates medical terms into simple language; Professional Email Generator, which creates practical work emails quickly; CareTalk, which assists nurses in talking to patients effectively and compassionately; Wellness Break, which coaches nurses on taking effective breaks during the day; MedExplainer, which enables nurses to explain medical practices to patients; Image-to-Text, which converts images to text for easy reading and communication; MedUverse, which offers key information about medications; and NurseTea, which collects instant feedback through surveys that are shared with the community. The app also offers nurses on the platform convenient, accredited continuing education (“CE”) programs, thanks to its status as a Joint Provider with PACE .“AI is a partner in the nursing field, enhancing the valuable human elements of nursing care with powerful technology. NurseMagic(TM) is developed with the vision that AI supports nurses, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on routine tasks, thereby enriching their professional practice on a daily basis,” said Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager at Amesite.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite, an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic(TM), Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit .

