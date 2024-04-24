Peter Nobel Descendant Of Nobel Family Shares The Mission And Vision Of Nobel Sustainability Trust And Nobel DAO At MIT

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) New York, USA – Cambridge, Massachusetts – On April 19, Mr. Peter Nobel, a member of the Nobel family, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST), and Initiator of Nobel DAO, held a fascinating two-hour seminar with 150 outstanding students at the Great Dome of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).







During the seminar, Mr. Nobel introduced the vision and future plans of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, emphasizing the foundation's commitment to encouraging research, development, and implementation of sustainable solutions through annual conferences and award ceremonies.

Mr. Nobel also highlighted the development blueprint of Nobel DAO, an innovative platform for top global talents. He stated that Nobel DAO is a cutting-edge technology innovation ecosystem that combines an accelerator and technology center, aiming to gather the world's top 1% smartest talents to drive major breakthroughs in the tech industry and improve the world. Mr. Nobel mentioned several unique aspects of Nobel DAO:

– First, Nobel DAO adopts a unique membership system, recruiting tech elites aged 13-35 with an IQ above 140. Through rigorous screening, the initial recruitment will be 300 people, with an ultimate goal of expanding to 100,000 members.

– Second, it has strong ecosystem partners, including the Global Future Tech Family Association, which brings together 10 renowned traditional families and 90 crazy entrepreneurs worldwide to provide business support and investment for Nobel DAO members' projects; an expert advisory group consisting of dozens of top interdisciplinary talents to guide Nobel DAO members; and Geek Centers located in global innovation hubs to provide members with a platform for in-depth exchanges, brainstorming, and creative catalysis.

– Finally, it has an unprecedented incentive mechanism. Nobel DAO employs a modular incentive system and blockchain tokens, with most tokens rewarded to contributing DAO members. It also features an intelligence reward for new members and a Future Tech Enterprise Award to recognize outstanding achievements on the platform.

When discussing the mission of Nobel DAO, Mr. Nobel's words were filled with foresight:” The future world is a competition between ecologies, and Nobel DAO aims to become one of the top three technological innovation ecosystems in the world, improving global efficiency, conserving resources, and reducing friction costs, to enhance people's lives!”

The MIT students were highly enthusiastic, and the level of active discussion exceeded the organizers' expectations. Students engaged in deep and high-quality discussions on topics such as sustainable development, technological innovation, and global cooperation, sparking many thought-provoking ideas.

Mr. Nobel's sharing left a deep impression on the participants. Willie McClinton, a Ph.D. student in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab at MIT, said,“This was a very unique experience. Mr. Nobel's insights were profound and gave me a clearer understanding of the future direction of technology development.”

After the seminar, Mr. Nobel and others participated in the MIT Bitcoin Expo held at Huntington Hall over the next two days, with Nobel DAO as one of the main sponsors. They had in-depth exchanges with MIT faculty, students, and blockchain industry leaders.

This event built a bridge of communication between MIT faculty, students and the Nobel Sustainability Trust and also Nobel DAO. It also conveyed the vision and mission of Nobel DAO to more young tech elites, which will undoubtedly bring more support for its future development.

About Nobel Sustainability Trust:

The Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) is an independent non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, founded by several members of the Nobel family. Its mission is to encourage research, development, and implementation of sustainable solutions. NST achieves this goal by holding annual conferences in major cities around the world, combined with award ceremonies recognizing outstanding leadership implementation, research and development, and contributions to sustainable development. Past award recipients include U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, China's Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs Xie Zhenhua, and Lord Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

About Nobel DAO:

Nobel DAO, initiated by members of the Nobel family, is a cutting-edge technological innovation ecosystem, integrating an accelerator and tech hub, aimed at gathering the top 1% of the smartest minds worldwide to drive significant breakthroughs in the tech industry and improve the world. By incentivizing contributions, supporting entrepreneurship, fostering collaboration, and resisting bureaucracy, Nobel DAO aims to establish itself as one of the top three global tech ecosystems and invites forward-thinking individuals to join in shaping the future. It adopts a unique membership system with specific age (13-35) and IQ (140+) requirements. Nobel DAO uses blockchain tokens for governance and incentives, with the vast majority of tokens distributed as rewards to DAO members. Currently, Nobel DAO has established its first Geek Center in Silicon Valley and plans to open more centers in Boston, London, Stockholm, and Hong Kong. Additionally, the organization is considering building a forward-looking space museum in San Francisco. Nobel DAO's ultimate vision is to gather the smartest minds of humanity to achieve breakthrough progress in the global tech field, benefiting all of humanity through technological advancements. In this process, every participant will be a member of the shared destiny of humanity, jointly writing the history of the technological revolution.

Peter Nobel

