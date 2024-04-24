Fifth Third's Kala Gibson, Kevin Lavender Recognized As 2024 Most Influential Executives In Corporate America

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 24, 2024 /3BL/ - Fifth Third Bank's Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer, and Kevin P. Lavender, head of commercial banking, have been named to Savoy Magazine's 2024 Most Influential Executives in Corporate America list. This special issue highlights a dynamic group of CEOs, COOs and top executives who exemplify exceptional leadership and influence in the corporate world.

A member of the enterprise committee, Gibson oversees the Bank's corporate citizenship work, which includes Community Development Banking, Community Impact Banking, Community Reinvestment Act, Inclusion and Diversity and Sustainability. He also serves as chair of the Fifth Third Foundation's distribution committee, the Bank's Corporate Sustainability Committee and is a founding member of the Bank's Executive Diversity Leadership Council.

He joined Fifth Third in 2011 as business banking executive for Eastern Michigan. He became the Bank's head of Business Banking in 2013, overseeing the division's strategic planning, operations, sales force, credit fulfillment and product development. In 2020, he led the bank's Paycheck Protection Program lending and in 2021 led the acquisition of Provide Inc. Gibson started his career at Comerica Bank in Detroit and has more than 30 years of experience in business banking and credit administration.

As Head of Commercial Banking for Fifth Third, Lavender is responsible for overseeing the Bank's vertically integrated commercial sales teams, Corporate Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Capital Markets, Specialty Lending and Treasury Management businesses. He's also a member of the enterprise committee. He joined Fifth Third in 2005 as senior vice president and head of national corporate health care lending. In January 2009, he was named senior vice president and managing director of large corporate and specialized lending, a role in which he oversaw international and large corporate finance in addition to national health care finance.

Before joining Fifth Third, he served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions. Before that, he was co-founder and executive vice president of MediSphere Health Partners Inc. He began his career as group vice president for health care lending with SunTrust Bank Inc.

L.P. Green, II, the Publisher of Savoy Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm: "As we celebrate our 23rd anniversary, it's an honor to spotlight such extraordinary individuals in our 2024 edition. These leaders are not just excelling in their fields; they're setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiring future generations."

Print copies of the latest issue of Savoy Magazine are available for purchase at SavoyNetwork .

