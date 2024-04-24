Odisha CM Hits Campaign Trail For LS Polls, Calls Opposition 'Anti-Development'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 24 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday hit the campaign trail by addressing two public rallies at his home turf Hinjili Assembly segment under the Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Ganjam district.

Addressing the gatherings, CM Patnaik said that Odisha will be the number one state in the country by 2036 when it will complete 100 years of its formation as a separate state.

While detailing his government's achievements during the last 24 years, he tore into the opposition parties by terming them as 'anti-development'.

"With the blessings of the people, BJD will continue its victory march and register a massive win in the Assembly elections besides performing well in the Lok Sabha (which will be held simultaneously in the state).

“I am happy to launch BJD's election campaign for the general elections from Hinjili. Our victory march begins from Hinjili,” said the Chief Minister.

Thanking the people for their support, the BJD chief said the 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family and he has always worked for their welfare.

He also said that Odisha is a leader in women's empowerment, disaster management, supplying food grains to the PDS system in the country, and investment.

The Chief Minister also referred to the flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana launched by the state government, saying that Odisha is the first state in India to make a separate budget for the farmers.

He also promised to bring a separate budget for the youth of Odisha.

“A budget will be introduced for the utilisation of the youth in the development of the state. The 10 years from 2024 to 2034 will be the golden period for youth power in Odisha. The youth budget will focus on industry investment, employment generation, and skill development," he said.

Training his guns at the opposition parties, CM Patnaik said,“Development is our identity. But unfortunately, the opposition parties are doing politics on every issue. They are engaging in smear campaigns against every project, be it the Jagannath Parikrama Prakalpa, Ekamra Prakalpa, or the Maa Samalei Prakalpa. But the people of Odisha are aware of their anti-development attitude. People now know the real face of the opposition.”

Patnaik also thanked the people for gathering in large numbers for the public meetings despite the heat wave conditions.

Patnaik is eyeing to win from the Hinjili Assembly constituency for a record sixth term and become the longest-serving Chief Minister of India. Patnaik is also contesting the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Balangir district.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.