PM Modi Hopes New Ramakrishna Mission President Will Guide Society To 'Greater Wisdom And Compassion'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj on being elected as the 17th President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

"My deepest respects and best wishes to Most Revered Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj on being elected as the President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. I am sure that he will guide our society to greater wisdom and compassion," PM Modi posted on X.

"The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission has a very special place in the lives of countless Indians. Their efforts to further popularise the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sharada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda are noteworthy," he added.

Swami Gautamananda was elected the 17th President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Math and the Governing Body of the Mission held at Belur Math in Howrah district on Wednesday.

Swami Vimalatmanandaji Maharaj and Swami Divyanandaji Maharaj were elected the Vice Presidents.

Swami Gautamananda succeeds his predecessor and the 16th President of the Mission, Swami Smaranananda, who passed away on March 26 in Kolkata aged 95.