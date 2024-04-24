Explosive Experts Destroy About 250 Russian Petal Mines In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, Kyiv police bomb squad destroyed about 250 Russian anti-personnel mines "Petal" that a local farmer discovered while working in a field.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv police reported this on Facebook .

"A farmer who lives in the Izyum district of Kharkiv region reported dangerous findings to law enforcement. He found explosive items left by the Russian military in the field," the statement reads.

During the inspection , Kyiv police explosives experts found almost 250 PFM-1S anti-personnel mines, better known as "Petal", which were "sown" on a hectare and a half of the field.

Kyiv police spent a month clearing the dangerous area, including a mined cemetery nearby.

The explosives experts destroyed the dangerous findings by blowing them up.

Government wants to create effectivemarket with maximum innovation - PM

During the demining of the said settlement, one of the Kyiv police explosive technicians was injured by an enemy mine explosion. The law enforcement officer was hospitalized.

At the same time, Kyiv bomb squad continues to work in the liberated territories, clearing cities and villages of deadly traps of the invaders, the police said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 20, a tractor exploded on an anti-personnel mine near the village of Turove in the Zolochiv communit in Kharkiv region.

Photo: Kyiv police