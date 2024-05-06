94 Pc Indian Service Professionals Using AI Believe It Saves Them Time: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) About 94 per cent of Indian service professionals using artificial intelligence (AI) said that the technology saves them time, a new report revealed on Monday.

According to enterprise software major Salesforce, about 89 per cent of service professionals at organisations with AI said that the technology helps them reduce costs.

"As customer expectations continue to increase, the benefits of AI are clear -- increased productivity, cost reduction and improved customer experiences," said Arun Kumar Parmeswaran, MD - Sales, Salesforce India.

"AI and Data are fueling the next level of customer experience, with AI proving its value with a variety of use cases, delivering unmatched value to customers while unlocking revenue-generating opportunities," he added.

The report surveyed over 5,500 service professionals across 30 countries -- including 300 from India.

Moreover, the report found that 93 per cent of service organisations in the country plan to increase AI investments this year.

The top three service use cases for AI in the country include -- Automated summaries and reports, Intelligent offers and recommendations, and Knowledge article creation.

In addition, the report revealed that about 79 per cent of organisations in the country expect service to contribute more revenue this year.

While 85 per cent of service organisations expect more budget this year, around 80 per cent expect more headcount this year.