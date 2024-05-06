Kerala: Gang Arrested For Extorting Rs 3 Crore From People Including Former Panchayat President In Alappuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: Two people were arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore and 60 sovereign gold from different people in Mannar, Alappuzha. The police arrested Saramma Lalu and former Mannar Gram Panchayat member Usha Gopalakrishnan last day.

The police arrested the accused following a complaint that they had cheated several crores from many people, including former panchayat president Sreedevi Amma, who committed suicide due to financial fraud.

The accused who were absconding after Sreedevi's suicide were arrested from a relative house in Thiruvalla. A gang of Saramma Lalu, Usha Gopalakrishnan, and Vishnu has committed fraud in Mannar and surrounding areas. The complaint stated that the gang stole Rs 65 lakhs from Sridevi Amma.

Sreedevi filed a complaint to the police before her suicide in Alappuzha District Police and later the charge of investigation was handed over to the Veeyapuram Police Inspector. The police said that the accused are yet to be arrested in connection with the fraud and the search for them has been intensified.



The accused were arrested by a team comprising Senior Civil Police Officers Balakrishnan, Pratapachandra Menon, Civil Police Officer Nisaruddin, and female ASI Bindu under the leadership of Veeyapuram Police Inspector Dharmajith. The accused were produced in court and remanded.