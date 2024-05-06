Bangladeshi Foreign Minister calls for immediate cessation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

(MENAFN) Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has made a fervent call for an immediate cessation of the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, stressing the imperative of facilitating humanitarian access and holding Israel accountable for what he described as war crimes and crimes against humanity. His impassioned plea came during his address at the 15th OIC Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia, as detailed in a press release from the Bangladeshi foreign ministry.



In his remarks, Mahmud underscored the pivotal role that the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) must play in addressing the dire situation in Gaza. He emphasized the urgent need for a multitracked international approach, urging OIC members to actively engage in diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution to the crisis. By advocating for sustained dialogue with key stakeholders, including governments and inter-governmental bodies like the United Nations and the European Union, Mahmud emphasized the importance of fostering an environment conducive to conflict resolution and reconciliation.



Furthermore, Mahmud highlighted the broader role of the OIC in addressing pressing global challenges, particularly in countering Islamophobia and promoting tolerance. He stressed the significance of collaborative initiatives aimed at combating discriminatory practices and fostering greater understanding and mutual respect among nations.



In underscoring Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to advocating for peace and stability in the region, Mahmud reiterated the country's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict. By calling for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to conflict resolution, Mahmud reaffirmed Bangladesh's dedication to upholding the principles of international law and promoting the values of peace, justice, and solidarity on the world stage.

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108176774