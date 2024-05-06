22 Martyrs In Israeli Shelling In Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured Monday in Israeli occupation shelling of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), 22 citizens, including children, were martyred as a result of occupation raids that targeted 11 homes in Rafah.

Four people, including two children, were martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, while nine people, including four children, were martyred as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Al-Salam neighborhood in Rafah, WAFA added.

Additionally, four Palestinians, including an infant, were martyred as a result of the occupation warplanes bombing a house east of Rafah. An air strike also targeted Khirbet Al-Adas northeast of the city.

Civil defense crews in Gaza had earlier recovered five decomposed bodies of martyrs from Al-Jaabari family, whose house was targeted near the Palestine Stadium in the city.

Medical sources announced that the death toll in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 rose to 34,683, along with 78,018 injuries. Meanwhile, thousands are still missing under the rubble and on the roads as occupation forces prevent ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

