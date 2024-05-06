               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Strong Consumption Boosts Growth In Indonesia, But There Are Uncertainties Ahead


5/6/2024 4:19:27 AM

(MENAFN- ING)
5.1% YoY GDP growth
Higher than expected

Indonesia's economy expanded by 5.1% year-on-year in the first quarter, helped by robust consumption and surging government expenditure. Compared to the previous quarter, GDP slipped by 0.83%, slightly better than the market consensus. Household consumption rose by 4.9%YoY, with Ramadan also likely providing an additional boost to spending. Government spending jumped by almost 20%YoY, ahead of the February elections and due to a salary increase for public sector workers.

Meanwhile, capital formation was relatively subdued and exports barely moved. Investment outlays rose by 3.8%YoY, possibly capped by elevated borrowing costs, while exports inched up 0.5%YoY due to soft global demand.

Indonesia GDP growth back to pre-Covid norm


Source: Badan Pusat Statistik Headwinds loom but there is still some momentum

In the near term, we see looming headwinds that could sap some momentum from the economy. Price pressures picked up modestly in 2024 due to higher food and energy prices, which could limit the purchasing power of households until price pressures ease.

Meanwhile, capital formation, which managed only a modest 3.8%YoY gain, will continue to be challenged after Bank Indonesia hiked policy rates last month to 6.25%. Focus will shift to president-elect Prabowo Subianto taking over later in the year with particular focus on his expenditure plans.

Despite the headwinds, we believe there is still strength in the economy, with full-year growth on track to expand 5%YoY with additional growth potential if the struggling export sector rebounds sharply.

MENAFN06052024000222011065ID1108176838


Author: Nicholas Mapa
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
ING

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search