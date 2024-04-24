ASEZA's Vision Seeks To Boost Aqaba's Transport System-Fayez

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Apr. 24 (Petra)- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, said the authority's "strategic" plan focuses on strengthening and developing Aqaba's transport system.Fayez added this drive comes in light of Aqaba's importance in making it a "smart" city and raising level of its services, noting the "important" role of the transport companies in developing this system.Fayez made the remarks during his inspection tour Wednesday to Aqaba Transport & Logistics Services Co. to check on its services and its existing and future projects.Meanwhile, the company's CEO, Khaled Abu Abdullah briefed Fayez about its current and future programs to keep pace with requirements of modern transport systems in developed cities, and its plans to improve Aqaba's public transport network, primarily providing smart transport services, e-payment, mobile phone applications and eco-friendly buses to reduce environmental pollution.During a field tour of passenger buses, Fayez listened to citizens' suggestions about developing Aqaba's public transport system, stressing that this sector is "safe and sustainable" and achieves the "highest" levels of satisfaction among residents and visitors of the port city of Aqaba.